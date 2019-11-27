DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in Danville.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near the 600 block of Edmonds Street, according to Danville police.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and found 19-year-old Xavier Carson with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Carson was taken to Danville Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries, according to Danville police.

Police say Carson’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 or 434-799-6510.

Danville police, along with local partners, will participate in a Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma (HEART) walk Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Cardinal Village, starting at the community shelter located on Cardinal Place.

HEART is a law enforcement-driven program that places value on engaging the community in the aftermath of traumatic incidents, strives to communicate available resources to the impacted neighborhoods and assists the community with recovery efforts.