DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville woman and her dog have been displaced after a house fire early Thursday morning.

Authorities say they received the call around 1:20 a.m. for a fire at 1117 Wyllie Avenue. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy smoke coming from the small one-story house.

The fire was under control in just over 15 minutes, and the back of the house was significantly damaged during the blaze. The rest of the house suffered smoke and heat damage.

Authorities say the fire was caused by an electrical short.

The homeowner will be staying with the Red Cross and her dog will be held at the Danville Area Humane Society for safekeeping until the owner can make other arrangements.