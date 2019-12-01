ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a death that happened in the North Main Street area late Friday night.

Officers say they found a male dead in a home. They do not know the cause at this time.

The man was taken to the Western Virginia Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy. Investigators say they are expected to receive the official report later this week.

The man’s name and address will not released until next of kin is notified.

Rocky Mount police say, “there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.”

Anyone with information should call the department at 540-483-9275.