Hank Williams Jr. to get rowdy at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. – Hank Williams Jr. is ready to get rowdy at the Salem Civic Center this spring.

With six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles under his belt, Williams will rock the Salem Civic Center on April 17.

He released his newest album, “IT’S ABOUT TIME,” in January, including “Are You Ready for the Country,” “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,”"It’s About Time," and “The Party’s On.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center box office and the Ticketmaster website. Prices start at $39.50.