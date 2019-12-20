Investigation underway after someone shot, killed in Floyd County
Shooting happened Wednesday on Shawsville Pike
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot and killed on Wednesday.
When deputies responded to 2646 Shawsville Pike, they found the victim, who had died, according to the Sheriff’s Office
The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time as family members are still being notified.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
