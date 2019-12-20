51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

51ºF

Local News

Investigation underway after someone shot, killed in Floyd County

Shooting happened Wednesday on Shawsville Pike

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Floyd County, Crime
Police lights (WSLS)

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot and killed on Wednesday.

When deputies responded to 2646 Shawsville Pike, they found the victim, who had died, according to the Sheriff’s Office

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time as family members are still being notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: