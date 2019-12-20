Roanoke store turns into one-stop-shop for last minute holiday shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. – Last minute shopping for the holidays doesn’t mean you have to settle. There’s still time to find unique gifts!

One place to go is Two and a Half Sisters at 2126 Colonial Avenue SW in Roanoke.

Inside, you can find gifts for men, women and kids.

The store takes thoughtful gift-giving to the next level. Not only is it a local spot to find one-of-a-kind accessories and decor, but many of the items can also be personalized in-store.

Depending on your order, staff can finish personalizing those items while you continue to shop.

The shop also offers decorative bags with tissue and ribbon; making your gift ready to be given.

For this last stretch of holiday shopping, Two and a Half Sisters is changing its hours of operations.

Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Two and a Half Sisters click here.