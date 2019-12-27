Vote for your favorite Christmas tree at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke has 39 incredibly decorated Christmas trees on display until New Year’s Eve as a fundraiser for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

Fashions for Evergreens has been at Hotel Roanoke for 19 years. Nine years ago it became a fundraiser for United Way.

Each tree is decorated by a different organization or business.

To vote, you have to make a monetary donation in an amount of your choice.

You can visit Hotel Roanoke and cast your vote in person, or you can click here to look at photos, donate and vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The winners will be announced in mid-January.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent Friday morning at Hotel Roanoke exploring the dozens of trees. She also got a closer look at the preparation Bricks 4 Kids did to bring its Toy Story 3 Lego Christmas tree dream to life.