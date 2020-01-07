VDOT preparing for winter weather but not expecting terrible road conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – A little winter weather is expected to hit the region on Tuesday, and VDOT has decided to treat the roads in case they freeze over.

VDOT is brining major interstates like I-81 and I-77 as a precaution, as well as major roads in the New River Valley, including Route 460.

VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond says they’re not expecting road conditions to be terrible because the ground temperature is so high, but it’s better to be careful.

“Watch for potential slick spots, in those cooler areas where if it does start to snow, and the pavement temperature starts to dip down, like in a shaded area, a mountain top, an overpass, a bridge, you might start to see a little bit of accumulation on those roads, areas first," said Bond.

Crews will be working overnight and Tuesday morning to treat the roads if there’s any snow or ice.