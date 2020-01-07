What’s News Today: Road work, school construction

ROANOKE, Va. – The Launch Place in Danville will make an investment announcement, this morning. It provides new businesses with support services and seed money, helping them to get started or expand. Since 2014, it has invested $4.3 million in 17 companies.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today and tomorrow. Rolling closures and flagging operations will be conducted on Whitehall Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews bore the pavement.

The Vinton Town Council will meet in closed session today to discuss the Gish’s Mill property. It will discuss possibly selling the site. The property was purchased by the town in 2015 in an effort to preserve the historic property.

Covington’s new police chief, Chris Smith, will take the Oath of Office today. There will be a reception for Smith from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. He was appointed interim chief last year following 15 years with the department.

The Danville City Council will consider a resolution, asking the General Assembly to increase the sales tax for school improvements. If passed, voters would determine if the sales tax would increase by one percent to pay for the upgrades. Halifax County voters approved a similar question last year.

The Montgomery County School Board will hold a public hearing on school renovations. Work would take place at Christiansburg Primary, Christiansburg Elementary and Belview Elementary to add classrooms, renovate cafeterias and gyms.