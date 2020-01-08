Take your fitness routine to soaring heights at FlyFit

DALEVILLE, Va. – FlyFit puts a fun twist to your typical workout plan.

This Daleville fitness center has only been around since August 2019, but is consistently growing its following.

FlyFit offers aerial yoga and bungee workout classes throughout the week. Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, the fitness center will offer POP Pilates classes.

Just in time for the new year, FlyFit is offering a few discounts for people who have never taken a class before.

You must register online before the class.

For a better understanding of what there is to do at FlyFit and to check out classes visit its website here.