Man charged with DUI after crashing into Lynchburg Dunkin’ Donuts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested and charged a man with DUI after he crashed into the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 3309 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg on Monday evening.

Officer responded to the scene just after 5 p.m.

26-year-old Danny Henderson, of Chesterfield, was arrested for DUI after he allegedly left Bramblewood Apartments, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into the Dunkin’ Donuts, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say no one was hurt.