‘Her fingerprints are on all of our lives’: Ferrum College community mourns loss of retired professor

FERRUM, Va. – The Ferrum College community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The College announced that retired professor Dr. Carolyn Thomas passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind her “soulmate” Bob Pohlad, a retired professor of biology and horticulture, and their sons Chris and Tim.

Thomas was a longtime professor of environmental studies and biology.

In a statement, Ferrum College President David L. Johns said, "We are heartbroken over the death of Carolyn Thomas, who was for so many of us a model of fierce intellect, creative imagination, and personal courage. She had a way of exciting curiosity in her students and of inviting us all to be better people. Her fingerprints are on all of our lives–thousands of us–and we will miss her dearly.”