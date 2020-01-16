Ring back with Roanoke owner after being lost for 14 years

ROANOKE, Va. – Turner King was on the Roanoke Catholic State Championship team in 2005. The following year, he was traveling with the team from Richmond back to Roanoke when the bus broke down around Charlottesville.

While they were waiting in a hotel, he washed his hands and forgot to put the ring back on.

“Once I realized I never put my ring back on, it was too late. I was already back home. Immediately, I called the hotel, but the ring was nowhere to be found. Losing my first state championship ring hurt,” said King in a facebook post.

Fast forward to October 2019 when a woman named Carole was looking at rings in Nellysford and found it!

“When glancing at some of the larger rings, she noticed what looked like a class ring. Her curiosity peaked and then asked for a magnifying glass. Essentially with the name of the school and my name inscribed in cursive on the inside of the ring, she was able to easily take the first step in finding its original owner,” said King.

Carole called Roanoke Catholic who talked with a staff member who then talked to King’s wife, Blake, who works in at the school.

“Blake confirmed that I was missing my ring and that I ‘talked about it all the time’. Welp, after 14 years….at last my ring was found! This Christmas Blake gave me the ultimate surprise. I’m shocked she was able to keep it a secret for nearly two months," King wrote. “While we don’t know the entire story of how my championship ring traveled from a hotel in Charlottesville to Nellysford, VA, I’m sure glad it’s home and now has a cool story. Not too many people would do what Carole did. So, without question, per Carole’s request, I’ll be making a donation to the Good Samaritan Hospice in Roanoke. I cannot thank Carole enough for reconnecting me to what I consider a once-in-a-lifetime prize and the opportunity to remind people we won two state championships during my time at Roanoke Catholic.”