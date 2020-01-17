Roanoke City, County team up for 2020 Census

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City and Roanoke County officials are teaming up for the first time ahead of the 2020 U.S. Census.

They want to make sure they reach the entire Roanoke Valley population.

Officials plan to use social media campaigns, religious organizations and other local groups to reach every member of the community and count every member of the population.

They said it’s critical for people to fill out the census survey because it impacts how federal funding is distributed. An accurate count could mean more money for local schools, roads or hospitals.

“Whether they’re educational services, whether they’re roadways, whether they’re social services, it’s important that those dollars are coming back into our communities to help people,” said Ron Brown, a partnership coordinator with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I just think it’s important for people to take that 10 minutes, take the census, and just let your voice be heard and let your number be counted," said Tiffany Bradbury, the community engagement manager for the City of Roanoke.

The Roanoke Valley is also in desperate need of census workers and needs to hire thousands of employees. You can find more information about the census and how to apply here.