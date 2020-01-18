FarmBurguesa open for business in Grandin Village

ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant in Grandin Village is now open seven days a week after a successful soft opening with limited hours.

Dozens of people lined up outside FarmBurguesa on Memorial Avenue for its grand opening on Friday.

The farm-to-table burger joint is located in the building next to Taaza Indian Cuisine.

“It is overwhelmingly exciting, the outpour of support we have from the community, vendors, friends is really exciting,” said co-owner Kat Pascal.

The restaurant has three times as many seats as its other location in downtown Vinton.