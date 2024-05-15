Roanoke Police hosts 'Coffee and Conversations' to engage with community

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is working on building relationships with the community through their “Coffee and Conversations” event.

On Wednesday, officers visited Chris’s Coffee and Custard to connect with people in the southeast part of the city.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The goal of the event is to speak with people about concern in their neighborhoods and ways residents think the police department can do better.

“Trust and communication are huge and you can’t have one without the other. These foster those relationships that grow and really just give us a way into the community that we wouldn’t have been able to foster without these kinds of events,” said Lieutenant Christopher Ramey.

Officers plan to make their rounds to each part of the city. The next and only area they haven’t visited yet is the southwest area. They plan to do so in the coming months.