Intersection construction to begin along U.S. 220 in Botetourt County

Big changes are coming to a Botetourt County interchange to improve safety. VDOT is adding a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) Intersection where U.S. 220 meets International Parkway and Ashley Way.

That means drivers won’t be able to cross Rt. 220 or make a left turn onto Rt. 220 North or South from those intersecting streets. Instead, drivers will have to take a right turn and then make a U-turn at new crossover lanes.

VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said the goal is to reduce the chances that cars could collide and improve traffic flow.

“We really appreciate drivers’ patience. We know this is going to be an inconvenience on some folks. But really, you know, this is about improving safety and making the intersection work more efficiently,” said Bond.

When VDOT first studied the intersection, there wasn’t enough traffic to put a traffic light there. But there is a possibility to add one in the future if demand increases. Construction will cost about $3.5 million in state and federal transportation funds. Work should be done by the end of next summer.