Danville police looking into how to improve officer safety during funeral processions

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is looking into how to improve officer safety during funeral processions.

As 10 News has reported, Danville police officer Andrew Eanes was directing traffic for a funeral procession on North Main Street Monday when the hearse in the funeral procession hit him as he got out of his SUV.

Eanes was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was not seriously injured.

“The officers will step outside their vehicle, come to attention, as a sign of respect after blocking traffic, of course with lights and emergency equipment on. In this case, we have a safety committee and they will review this incident and offer any potential recommendations for the future," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said.

The driver of the hearse has been charged with failure to maintain lane.