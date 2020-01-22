Learn the art of archery with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Learn the skill of archery as a family. Lynchburg Parks and Rec. is now offering classes for kids and adults. The best part, you don’t have to be a Lynchburg resident to register.

The list of archery classes and events begins this weekend.

Introduction to Archery, Jan. 25

For adults 18+

$20 ($30 non-Lynchburg residents)

For youth 8-17

$15 ($23 nonresidents)

Registration ends January 23 at midnight

Advanced Archery for adults 18+, Feb. 1

$20 ($30 non-residents)

Introduction to archery for youth 8-17

$15 ($23 non-residents)

Registration ends January 30 at midnight

Lynchburg Junior Olympic Archery Development Program Club

Monday nights from 6:30-7:30

$30 per 6-week session ($45 for non-residents of Lynchburg) Session 2 signups open now until 3/5.

Ladies Night Out: Archery, April 9 at 6:00-7:30 pm

Ages 16+

$15 ($23 non-residents)

Registration ends 4/7.

Level 1 Archery Instructor Certification

March 21 and May 30 (to obtain certification you only need to attend one date)

$125

Register by a week in advance

10 News reporter Megan Woods got a head start on an archery lesson. Check out what goes into a successful shot.

If you’re interested in signing up or want to take a look at other Lynchburg Parks and Rec. classes, click here.