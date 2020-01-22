41ºF

Local News

Roanoke, New River valleys in desperate need of blood

January is National Blood Donor Month

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

A pack of a type A blood sits in a cooler at the Red Cross office in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, Va. – January is National Blood Donor Month and the Roanoke and New River Valleys Red Cross chapter is in desperate need.

As of Wednesday, the chapter had less than three days worth of Type O blood.

The chapter’s executive director, Jackie Grant, said this is always a slow time of year for donations because of holidays, the flu and winter weather.

“There’s a list of medications and certain illnesses that can affect donations, but what I encourage people to do is come visit a blood drive, talk to a nurse, and you’ll go through a health check to determine whether or not you’re eligible," Grant said.

To find a blood donation center near you, click here.

