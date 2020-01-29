Don’t waste your vacation days: Amtrak offers 30% off fares

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday is National Plan Your Vacation Day, and Amtrak is making it easier - and cheaper - to celebrate.

Amtrak is offering 30 percent off when travelers book between Tuesday and Thursday, January 28-30.

The deal is only valid on trips between Feb. 16 and May 31, 2020.

For example, the deal would make a ticket from Roanoke to New York City as little as $71.

Now is the time to find the perfect trip and travel via Amtrak.