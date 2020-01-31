Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport attempting to add flight to Houston

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is attempting to go west for its next possible flight route.

Airport officials have been talking with United Airlines in recent weeks to develop a route from Roanoke to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United currently has routes from Roanoke to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Director of Marketing Brad Boettcher said the airport hopes to add a route from Roanoke to a destination further west than Chicago. Airport officials had previously attempted to add a United Airlines flight to Denver International Airport and an American Airlines flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Boettcher said a new route to Roanoke could be more appealing for airlines now because of the airport’s increasing passenger traffic.

“Right now, probably 50% of the traffic that could use the airport doesn’t, but we have tremendous growth, and that’s what I’m selling the carriers on," Boettcher said. "I tell them we’re already growing, but we have a lot more room to grow as we get expanded air service.”