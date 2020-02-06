Day care worker charged with assault and battery of boy at HoneyTree Salem

SALEM, Va. – Police arrested a teacher from HoneyTree Early Learning Center in Salem after she allegedly hit a child under the age of six.

Jay’Neva Franklin, 21, of Roanoke, has been charged with assault and battery.

The child wasn’t hurt and didn’t need medical attention, according to Salem city officials.

Salem police received a formal complaint on Tuesday that a child had been assaulted at the HoneyTree Early Learning Center located on Roanoke Boulevard. The child’s mother told police that an adult female teacher assaulted her son while he was under the instructor’s care at the center, according to police.

Franklin was released on her promise to appear in court, according to police.