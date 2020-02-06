Giles County schools to assess current condition, future plans for schools

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools has announced that it will work with an architecture firm to assess the current condition of schools and come up with plans for the future.

Officials say the school system reached an agreement with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to do a comprehensive facilities assessment. The assessment will take a look at the current condition as well as the present and future efficiency of school facilities.

School officials say this will help them identify immediate and long term needs, such as educational needs, space needs, HVAC needs and more. Once the school system’s needs are identified, plans for the next five, 10, 20 and possibly even 30 years will be developed.

The information that is gathered through this process will be presented to the Giles County School Board, which will evaluate the findings and determine what comes next.