Authorities searching for two suspects after robbery in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for two suspects after an alleged robbery in Martinsville early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Neighborhood Market on Memorial Boulevard when two men walked into the store with masks on just after midnight.

One of the men pretended he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money from the register, according to police. Authorities say there was only one employee in the store who was in the process of closing up when the alleged robbery took place.

Authorities say the identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police.