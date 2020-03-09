19-year-old girl involved in accidental shooting in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department responded to an accidental shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday on Richland Hills Drive in Salem.

Officers say upon arrival they observed a 19-year-old woman being treated by paramedics.

She sustained non-life threatening injuries to her lower leg.

The investigation is on-going.

No names are being released at this time.

All information known at this time is that the shooting was accidental. There is no threat to the general public.