19-year-old girl involved in accidental shooting in Salem
SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department responded to an accidental shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday on Richland Hills Drive in Salem.
Officers say upon arrival they observed a 19-year-old woman being treated by paramedics.
She sustained non-life threatening injuries to her lower leg.
The investigation is on-going.
No names are being released at this time.
All information known at this time is that the shooting was accidental. There is no threat to the general public.
