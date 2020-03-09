Boy hospitalized after hit-and-run in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A hit-and-run in Roanoke left a child recovering in a hospital on Monday, police say.

A boy was hit in the 1000 block of Dale Ave, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

He was in the road at the time of the incident and the vehicle did not stop for him, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say the boy is recovering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear if charges are pending in connection with this incident.

