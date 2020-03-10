Roanoke Red Cross restricting blood donations as coronavirus spreads

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Red Cross is asking people who have traveled to China or Macau in the last four weeks to not give blood.

Others are still encouraged to donate.

While what would happen if someone gives blood and later tests positive for the coronavirus wasn’t clear on Tuesday, Roanoke Red Cross chapter executive director Jackie Grant explained that blood donations are thoroughly tested before they are distributed.

“If you’re feeling healthy and you have a donation, please come and do it. Definitely be that person that’s going to save a life. Then, if you’re not feeling well, you’re going to be instructed to call a number," said Grant.

If the blood is tested and determined to be unsafe, it will not be distributed.

If you suspect you may be sick after giving blood, call 1-866-236-3276.