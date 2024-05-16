Patches of morning fog give way to warmer Thursday; stormy pattern to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – Remnant moisture from Wednesday evening’s showers and storms has led to patches of dense fog Thursday morning.

Once that clears, we’ll see more sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s - close to average for the middle of May.

Temperature forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Friday will be just about as warm, but we’ll have an approaching storm system.

Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon will become more numerous after sunset into Saturday morning.

Hourly rain and storm chances for Friday, 5/17/2024

We’ll then be left with more scattered (to, at times, numerous) showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Scattered/numerous showers and storms continue Saturday.

This storm system lingers to our east Sunday, inducing a northeast breeze. This will wedge in some cooler air and clouds, while simultaneously bringing in more periods of rain. Highs will only be in the 60s.

The wedge keeps us cool and cloudy with periods of rain Sunday.

Between Friday and Sunday, most of the area will pick up anywhere between an inch and three inches of rain. Because this is spread out over time, the threat for flooding is localized each day.

Localized flooding will be possible due to periods of rain/storms late Friday through Sunday.

We’ll see a reprieve from the storminess next Monday and Tuesday before scattered afternoon storms return to the forecast next Wednesday.