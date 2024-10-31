Keeping up with oral health on Halloween

ROANOKE, Va – Halloween is a pretty sweet holiday, but it can also come with some oral health concerns, especially for kids with a newly gathered stash of all things sticky, gooey and sugary.

Parents should be in charge of their kids Halloween candy, and make sure over-consumption over the next few weeks doesn’t lead to cavities.

“We wanna remind folks you know, it’s okay to enjoy candy, especially treats around the holidays, said Dr. Elizabeth Stapleton, an orthodontist at Roanoke Valley Orthodontics. “You know holidays are special for a reason so we don’t wanna be a bummer in that respect, we just wanna remind everyone enjoy the treats, but do it so in moderation.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Swishing your mouth with water right after eating candy can help prevent cavities throughout the day, but it is also important that kids and adults brush their teeth before bed on Halloween just like any other night.

For kids with braces Dr.Stapleton says to avoid anything sticky, chewy or hard. Stick to candies like plain chocolate bars, peanut butter cups and M&Ms.

It is also important for everyone to get regular dental checkups and cleanings every six months.