Therapy dog helps kids trick-or-treat in the hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va – Not all kids get the chance to trick or treat on Halloween. For kids currently staying at UVA Health Children’s, they got a spooky surprise from a furry friend to help them celebrate.

Sully the therapy dog went from room to room to help deliver Halloween treats to patients and their families.

“I think for a lot of patients and their families, they assume since they’re gonna be in the hospital they will miss out on trick or treating or miss out celebrating holidays that they typically celebrate outside of the hospital,” Said Amy Cesak, Manager of Patient And Family Centered Care And Child Life Services at UVA Health Children’s. “So first and foremost, it’s kind of a surprise like wow we still get to participate in these things that are really important to us.”

The six-year-old Bernese mountain dog has been volunteering at the hospital for two years at UVA Children’s and the cancer center.