United Way looking at local food, child care and other needs

ROANOKE, Va. – From food to child care, the needs for people all over Virginia are increasing as coronavirus dangers unfold.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley staff members are working to coordinate with other groups and get people connected with resources, all in order to minimize the impact this disruption is having on the community.

Staff members volunteered Tuesday at Feeding Southwest Virginia, which is working to help feed more people all over our region. It needs more volunteers and donations to add to what school districts are doing.

“The school systems are doing a great job throughout the commonwealth but there are afternoon meals and weekend meals that are needed as well,” President Pamela Irvine said.

Staff members want to add nine to 12 additional sites and they could start distributing in the next two days at the Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke.

FSWVA is one of the dozens of groups the United Way is in communication with.

President Abby Hamilton and her staff are trying to find gaps in coverage.

United Way president Abby Hamilton shows 10 News reporter Tommy Lopez how the organization is working to help local families. (WSLS)

“One of the most critical needs we’re seeing right now is the need for child care, especially for our frontline workers, health care workers that also have families themselves,” Hamilton said.

One idea for a solution is for early childhood teachers, who aren’t working, to get connected with families for at-home care.

Helping people who are missing work is another priority.

“Certainly making sure that as people are not working that we are able to connect them with benefits, like unemployment, whether or not it’s for the short term,” Hamilton said.

They’re hearing that some people can absorb the impact short term but would need help if effects last longer.

To help the elderly, there might be opportunities to use volunteers to help deliver food.

“How do we think creatively about things that people can do from home that could support families that are homebound right now or the elderly?” Hamilton said.

Miss Virginia, Dot Kelly, was one of the people who volunteered at Feeding Southwest Virginia on Tuesday. She said helping local families with food is a priority for her.

“I’ve been so motivated to take action and it’s been so wonderful to work with southwest Virginia to really feed our communities and just to stress the importance of donations,” Kelly said.

She’s working on organizing her own food drive, and she’s spreading the word about the need for volunteers and donations across the commonwealth.

Many organizations could use the help of anyone who’s not working, or working fewer hours during this time.

The United Way’s website would be one place to get started with reaching out.

Staff members recommend anyone in need who’s looking for resources to call Virginia 211.