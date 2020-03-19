Know what you can do if your job has been impacted by the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – As businesses and restaurants shut down because of the coronavirus, the unemployment rate across the country and in Virginia is spiking.

Now, it’s easier for people to apply for and receive unemployment benefits.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is waiving the one-week waiting period to ensure workers can receive benefits as soon as possible. It’s also easier to qualify for unemployment for workers who have to self-quarantine and aren’t getting paid sick or medical leave, as well as people who have to stay home to take care of a sick family member.

Anyone can file an unemployment claim as long as they’ve been out of work for at least one day or if their hours are cut and they make less than $378 per week before taxes.

Typically, VEC receives hundreds of calls a week, but recently they’re getting thousands.

William Walton, the unemployment insurance director at VEC, told 10 News that no one knows how long these coronavirus-related layoffs and hour-cuts will last; however, he said he is confident that there will be enough state and federal funding to help anyone who is out of work.

“We’re all being affected, quite frankly,” Walton said. "We maintain these services that are going to be relied upon as we get through this -- and we will -- and we recover. This financial component of what we offer is going to be critical, in my opinion, to ensuring that happens. And my attitude is that’s what we’re here for and we’re going to see it through.”

There are also local resources available to job-seekers across the Commonwealth through Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Starting Monday, Goodwill is going to move its job-related services virtually -- either online, by phone or email. That way, they can still help people write resumes, look for jobs or get training.

They will have job listings posted on their website and they’re coordinating with the local unemployment office.

Goodwill also has online job training programs for things like healthcare, IT or basic computer classes.

Even though things are up in the air for a lot of workers, there are companies hiring right now. Especially for jobs like delivery drivers, healthcare workers, and grocery stores that need to keep shelves stocked and meet the demand from shoppers.

“I think it’s very important for people just to maintain hope. There is still employment. There are people who want to support them,” said Mary Ann Gilmer, the vice president of mission services for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. "We all are living in a bit of uncertainty now, but we can just try to support each other the best we can.”

To learn more about applying for unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission, click here.

To learn more about job assistance programs through Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, click here or call: 540-581-0620.