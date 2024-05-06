Ever had a snake hitchhiker? What would you do if one slithered onto your moving car? - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Ready for the work week? If not, we’ll get you all caught up in the Sprint!

We’ve got a lot on the agenda today. As you may already know, the Sprint is where we take a breather from the ordinary news cycle and focus more on positive news. So come tag along, as we go over viral news and stories that’ll put you in a good mood as you get your week started.

Here’s a look at some of the many stories we’ll be chatting about today:

How you can protect your pets from summer’s deadly trap: hot cars

How one local congregation is remembering and reflecting on the horror of the holocaust

A scary ride for one couple and a snake that slithered its way onto their windshield!

The Sprint airs live at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: