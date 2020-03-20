Floyd Co. says ‘don’t feel pressured to begin teaching your students at home’

FLOYD CO, Va. – You may have seen pictures and posts on social media about what’s expected of students during school closures because of the Coronavirus concerns.

As we’ve shown you, school divisions have different ways they are reaching out to students and families.

Floyd County posted the following message on Facebook Thursday afternoon:

In a Facebook post, it says “There is no academic emergency during this time, so don’t feel pressured to begin teaching your students at home. This crisis has many of us feeling anxious and stressed. Stressed adults cannot teach stressed children. Focus on connection and feelings of Safety. From your FCPS Family”

Floyd County isn’t the only school district focusing on families.

Radford City School Superintendent Rob Graham said they don’t care about grades right now.

“We want to focus on the health and well-being of our families and make sure they have everything they need first the food, shelter, love, and care. Those types of things are more important and you have to have them before you have learning. We’re starting there and hopefully build on that,” said Graham.

