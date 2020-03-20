Virginia State Parks remain open during coronavirus pandemic

Richmond, Va. – It's almost the weekend and maybe you're looking for something safe to do with the family.

Social distancing doesn't mean you have to be stuck inside 24/7.

In a Skype interview, the Clyde Cristman, director of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, says they are still open for business, but that could change in the future.

Right now, all trails, kayak launches, cabins, and campsites are open to the public, but visitors’ centers and picnic shelters are closed.

Cristman did advise to adhere to the 10 person limit but encouraged Virginians to get outside.

"In these times of uncertainty, the best thing we think that people can do is to get out, get fresh air, get exercise, commune with nature and our state parks are a great place to do that," said Cristman,

State parks in our area include Claytor and Smith Mountain Lakes, Fairy Stone, Douthat, and Natural Bridge.