Lynchburg deli partially converts to grocery store in response to coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local deli is getting creative in order to stay in business and help people through the coronavirus.

The owners of Magnolia Foods have converted part of the deli into a grocery store.

You can still get meals from the restaurant to-go or delivered, but now you can also buy things like loaves of bread and gallons of milk.

Magnolia Foods employee work to turn the deli into a grocery store. (WSLS)

Owners Scott and Adrienne McCauley have been advertising the change on Facebook and said they are expecting this to be very popular.

“We’re going to have very limited hours in regard to when people can come into the store. That’s only going to be from 4 to 7 p.m., but people can call and place their orders. We’re trying to get it set up through our website so they can place them online," Adrienne said.

They said they will continue the grocery store as long as they can.