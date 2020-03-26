Appomattox County deputies delivering groceries, medicine to people during coronavirus state of emergency

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Deputies with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office are now helping deliver groceries and medicine.

Sheriff Donald Simpson said it’s a new way to meet people they’ve never reached out to before.

The new initiative only started a couple days ago and deputies have already received about a dozen calls.

Simpson said the order must be paid for already before a deputy can pick it up.

“The pharmacies they’re working closely with us to make sure to get that transaction part done. We got a little permission slip person need to sign for them to be able to that,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he’ll continue these services until the state of emergency is lifted.

If you would like to receive services or know someone who needs it call 434-352-2666.