Roanoke city employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – An employee with Roanoke’s Department of Social Services has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Roanoke city officials.

The employee told the department on Saturday that they had tested positive. They were last in the workplace on March 13, city officials said.

City officials said the employee has been home, is feeling better and is not experiencing fever.

The department is taking precautions to ensure that the offices are cleaned and disinfected.