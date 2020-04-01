VDOT announces Lynchburg District employee tests positive for the coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A person working in VDOT’s Lynchburg District has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Lynchburg District contains Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward counties, as well as Danville and Lynchburg.

Those who worked with this person have been notified, and any facilities impacted were immediately closed for cleaning and disinfecting according to CDC guidelines, according to Paula Jones with VDOT.

Those facilities will reopen only when all protocols are completed.