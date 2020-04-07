Henry County fight ends with two men hospitalized

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are working to determine what, if any, charges will be filed after a fight between two men led to both of them being hospitalized.

On Monday at 10:16 p.m., officers with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Northview Gardens Apartments on Stultz Road for a report of a fight.

When they arrived, they found Marvin Pritchett and Bernard Boswell.

Pritchett, 39, lives in Martinsville, while Boswell, 46, lives just outside city limits in the county.

Authorities determined that there had been ongoing arguments between Pritchett and Boswell and that Pritchett drove to Boswell’s home and assaulted him in the parking lot.

During the fight, Boswell cut Pritchett on the neck, authorities said that Pritchett assaulted the mother of his child.

Pritchett was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threating injuries.

Boswell was transported to Sovah Health Martinsville, where he was treated and released.

This incident remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Once the investigation is completed, a determination as to what, if any, charges will be applicable.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.