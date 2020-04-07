Wanted man taken into custody after police chase from Lynchburg to Albemarle County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man wanted for several larcenies was taken into custody over the weekend after police say he led officers on a chase from Lynchburg to Albemarle County.

On Saturday around 11:15 p.m., an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department says he tried to pull over a car registered to Robert Rosser, 58, near US-29 North and Kemper Street.

Authorities say Rosser didn’t stop and continued onto US-29 into Amherst County, where Amherst County deputies picked up the chase which continued into Nelson County.

Once Rosser crossed into Nelson County, Nelson County deputies, as well as Virginia State Police troopers, joined the chase.

Rosser was eventually taken into custody after a short chase on foot in Albemarle County, according to police.

Rosser has been charged with:

Two counts of felony larceny or theft - third or more offense

Petit larceny

Two felony counts of eluding police

Two counts of failure to stop while entering a highway

Two counts of reckless driving

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.