Liberty University student to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Liberty University student will be on national stage this week.

Natalie Hathcote is a junior and a member of the university’s Quiz Bowl team.

For fun, she said she sent in her Jeopardy test and got an unexpected call back to audition in person in California.

Hathcote was picked to compete alongside college students from Yale and Princeton for the college tournament.

“We are in a time right now where a lot of sporting events and other activities are on hold. I really hope something like this college tournament could be a way for people to gather together around their TVs and have fun,” Hathcote said.

Her episode airs on Friday.