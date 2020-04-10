Lynchburg pastor holds drive-in service for Good Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For some Christians it’s the first time they won’t be spending Easter inside a church.

One Lynchburg pastor is coming with innovative ways for his members.

On Friday night, the Ramp Church International will hold a drive-in Good Friday service in its parking lot.

Ramp Church International opens church service to public (WSLS)

We were there to see pastors and members build a stage and get equipment ready.

Bishop S.Y. Younger said to stay within Gov. Ralph Northam guidelines, everyone who attends will have to stay in their cars.

“Our staff are ready to receive our people. We’re making the best out of a challenging situation, but in our faith, we believe that after Passover there’s always an exodus,” Younger said.

Younger said the service starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

They’re hoping to stream it live as well.