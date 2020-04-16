Gov. Northam expands Virtual Virginia online learning platform during COVID-19 outbreak

VIRGINIA – Students across Virginia now have more tools to learn from home during the coronavirus school closures.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday that he’s expanding the online learning platform Virtual Virginia.

The state is expanding classes for elementary and middle school students and letting public school teachers across the state share lessons and activities.

Alleghany County Public Schools says it already has some students who use the system to get ahead or catch up on classes, but they know this summer, and potentially this fall, it’s going to be an invaluable tool during the school closures.

“Nothing takes the place of a good quality teacher, but I think Virtual Virginia is making great strides at overcoming that barrier as best as we can,” said Kelly Huff, the director of secondary instruction for Alleghany County Public Schools.

Virtual Virginia content can be also be loaded onto devices for students to use later without Wi-Fi.