One suspect arrested in connection with Lynchburg robbery, home invasion

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and robbery that happened last week, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say it happened just after 10 p.m. on Countryplace Lane when two armed men entered a home, assaulted the homeowner and left with an undisclosed amount of cash before driving away in a light-colored sedan.

Gary Sparks, 26, has been arrested and charged with robbery, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call Det. Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900