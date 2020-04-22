60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

One suspect arrested in connection with Lynchburg robbery, home invasion

Second suspect still wanted

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
Charged in connection to a robbery and home invasion.
Charged in connection to a robbery and home invasion. (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and robbery that happened last week, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say it happened just after 10 p.m. on Countryplace Lane when two armed men entered a home, assaulted the homeowner and left with an undisclosed amount of cash before driving away in a light-colored sedan.

Gary Sparks, 26, has been arrested and charged with robbery, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call Det. Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: