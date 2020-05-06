WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 6 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is giving an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus.

During his update, Northam announced that on Friday, he’ll provide more specifics about what it means when Virginia enters Phase 1.

Wednesday’s updated coronavirus numbers have not yet been released due to a technical difficulty by the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Tuesday’s update, there are 20,256 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 713 people have died.

