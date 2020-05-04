Virginia extends closure of non-essential businesses another week

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam announced during his Monday news conference that non-essential business will not reopen on Friday.

Originally, Executive Order 53 was scheduled to expire are 11:59 p.m. on April 23; however, on April 15, the governor extended that two weeks to 11:59 p.m. on May 7.

Now the order has been extended to May 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Northam said Monday he does expect Virginia to enter Phase 1 sometime next week. It’s expected that this phase will last 2-4 weeks, or longer.

Here’s a breakdown of how he described Phase 1:

No gatherings of more than 10 individuals

Continued social distancing

Continued teleworking

Face coverings recommended in public

Easing limits on business and faith communities

On Monday, Virginia reported a total of 19,492 cases.

During Friday’s update, Northam announced that he would present new guidelines for the state’s eventual reopening.

Executive Order 55, Virginia’s stay-at-home order, remains in effect until June 10.