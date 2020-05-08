Roanoke’s Wall Street Tavern permanently closing, citing coronavirus impacts

ROANOKE, Va. – When coronavirus restrictions on restaurants are lifted, there will be one fewer place to eat in downtown Roanoke.

Wall Street Tavern, which is located in the City Market Building, is now permanently closed, according to its owner, Catherine Justice.

My heart is very heavy today as many of you have heard the news about Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke closing our doors for good. We are just one of many, many small businesses affected by Covid-19. I will be forever grateful for the years that Roanoke supported and loved us. Above all.... we had the BEST staff in the world. A staff that took me under their wings and guided me through a business I have no background in......that era of human kindness will be the ultimate impact that WST has on my heart & soul. If anyone else in the small business world is feeling hopeless, confused & simply defeated; do not hesitate to reach out. Catherine Justice

On March 24, the restaurant announced it would be closing temporarily as it struggled to make a takeout-only style business model profitable.