State-of-the-art plant bringing 200 jobs to Pittsylvania County

HURT, Va. – Next year, 200 new jobs will be coming to Pittsylvania County.

On Friday, Staunton River Plastics LLC announced that it will build and equip a new 250,000 square-foot plant, investing more than $34 million.

The facility will supply plastic pieces for the beauty and healthcare industry.

The new plant, which will be in the the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt, will be constructed at the site of the former Klopman Textile manufacturing plant.

“Staunton River Plastics is excited to join the Southern Virginia Region business community,” said future plant manager Greg Wood. “This new operation will provide opportunities for many in the area to be part of a growing business of injection molded plastics. Having a broad selection of talented people in the area, combined with the availability of advanced training programs through local and regional school systems, was a major factor in choosing this location for our production facility. We look forward to being a positive addition to the community of Hurt, Virginia.”

The company expects to complete its first building phase and begin operations by mid-2021.